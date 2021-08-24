Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

