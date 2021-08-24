Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $303.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.