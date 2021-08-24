Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 398,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 6.3% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,942,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 5,037,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,020,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

