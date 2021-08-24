Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 54,541 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,541 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.34. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,324. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

