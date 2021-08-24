Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Hormel Foods comprises 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 9,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.09.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.