Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 114,212 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 616.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 20,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,545. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.