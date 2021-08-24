Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,034 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $436.35. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,607. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.