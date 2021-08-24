Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 7,272 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 229.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

LULU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.40. 6,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,346. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.44. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

