Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 120,993 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

