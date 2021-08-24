Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,066 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.