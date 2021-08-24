Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $6.52 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

