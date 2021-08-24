Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.