Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Financial Review

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $160.70 million 5.06 $28.22 million N/A N/A Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.15 $6.76 million $0.11 122.18

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 19.77% 14.02% 12.25% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries. The Natural Gas Interests segment consists of royalty and non-operating working interests in natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

