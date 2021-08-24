LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.26

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

