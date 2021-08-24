Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 65 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.08 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.