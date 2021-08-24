Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 214,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,625. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.