Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 50,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $120.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

