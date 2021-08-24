Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,019. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.