Legacy Bridge LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

