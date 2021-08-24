Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 379,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,523,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

