Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $2,643,675. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $184.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

