Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 7,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legend Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

