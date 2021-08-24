Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leju stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

