LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.