Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $306.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $332.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,576. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

