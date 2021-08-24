Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 4,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,948. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

