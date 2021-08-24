Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.04 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned about 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

