Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 51 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $476.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.58. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

