Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,682. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

