Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 3,848 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92.

REAL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 25,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

