Levolution Price Up 5.3% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $107,212.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,737,561 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

