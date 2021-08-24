Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 28,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,563. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.