Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $173,751.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,202.95 or 1.00075962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010440 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

