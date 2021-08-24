LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $117.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,715,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.