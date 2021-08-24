Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

LYV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

