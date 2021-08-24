Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $621.61 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $621.61 million and $425.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,334,861 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

