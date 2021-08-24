Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.