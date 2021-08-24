L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $92.89 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.