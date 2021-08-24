Lossless Price Down 40.9% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $820,243.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.