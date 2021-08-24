Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $206.06 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.