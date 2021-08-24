LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $233,336.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $233,336.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00798208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099667 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,840,285 coins and its circulating supply is 108,911,194 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

