Luminar Technologies (LAZR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/18/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/12/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/3/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2021 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/25/2021 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.
Shares of LAZR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 151,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.
In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
