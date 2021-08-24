Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.99 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($5.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share.

MSGE stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.