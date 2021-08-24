Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

