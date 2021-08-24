Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

MSGS opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

