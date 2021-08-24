MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.64.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Insiders sold a total of 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,287. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 302.18. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

