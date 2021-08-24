ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,669. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

