Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $76.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8,959.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $228.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.