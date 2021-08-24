Mark S. Colby Sells 1,512 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

