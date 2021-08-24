MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 339,678 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $6.79.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.
MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.