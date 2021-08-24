MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 339,678 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

